La. Court Denies Motion for Summary Judgment in Asbestos Take-Home Exposure Suit

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has denied a motion for summary judgment in an asbestos take-home exposure lawsuit, concluding that there was an issue of fact as to whether the plaintiff was exposed to asbestos by virtue of his father’s work at Gabler.

In the Feb. 7 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana concluded both that “LIGA is not entitled to summary judgment as to whether plaintiff was exposed to asbestos as a result of his father’s work for Gabler,” and that the insurer could not obtain summary judgment on grounds that …