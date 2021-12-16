Calif. Jury Awards Talc Plaintiff $76 Million; Case Settles Before Punitives Phase
December 16, 2021
DOCUMENTS
- Verdict
OAKLAND, Calif. — A California jury has handed down a $76 million asbestos-talcum powder verdict against Whittaker Clark & Daniels Inc., finding the company’s negligence and failure to warn was a substantial factor in contributing to the plaintiff’s risk of developing cancer.
In the Dec. 9 verdict, the Alameda County, Calif., Superior Court jury found the defendant’s product “fail[ed] to perform as safely as an ordinary consumer would expect when used in an intended or a reasonably foreseeable way.”
In addition, the jury found Whittaker knew of its product’s potential risks at the time of sale, yet failed to …
FIRM NAMES
- Berkes Crane
- Kazan Law
- King & Spalding
- Quattlebaum Grooms & Tull
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Infant Formula & Necrotizing Enterocolitis (NEC) Litigation
January 11, 2022 - None, None
None
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick