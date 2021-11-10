Bankruptcy Judge Freezes Talcum Powder Cases for 60 Days; Will Transfer Proceedings to New Jersey
November 10, 2021
CHARLOTTE, N.C. –– The judge overseeing the bankruptcy proceedings of LTL Management, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson that was created to house talcum powder claims asserted against the company, issued a stay in thousands of cases across the country during a hearing in a North Carolina court.
During the same Nov. 10 hearing, Hon. Craig Whitley of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Western District of North Carolina also said that the bankruptcy proceedings belonged in New Jersey, where Johnson & Johnson, and the national multidistrict litigation docket for talcum powder claims, is based.
In a statement, Andy Birchfield …
UPCOMING CONFERENCES
HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference
February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick
HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines
December 01, 2021 - None, None
None