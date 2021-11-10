ASBESTOS

N.Y. Federal Court Adopts Report and Recommendation Weighing in on Summary Judgment Motions in Asbestos Dispute


November 10, 2021


DOCUMENTS
  • Order


NEW YORK –– A New York federal court has adopted a report and recommendation which weighed in on a number of summary judgment motions in an asbestos-related insurance dispute, concluding in part that the plaintiffs had proven exhaustion of the underlying insurance contracts.”

In the Nov. 5 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of New York rejected objections raised to the report and recommendation by the insurance company defendants.

The underlying plaintiffs brought the claims against insurance companies, seeking payments for judgments entered against Hedman Resources, Ltd., (f/k/a Hedman Mines Ltd.), which was the supplier of …


Subscribe Now Purchase Article for $40.00



UPCOMING CONFERENCES




HarrisMartin's New Jersey Asbestos Litigation Conference

February 09, 2022 - New Brunswick, NJ
Hyatt Regency New Brunswick

MORE DETAILS



HarrisMartin’s Webinar Series: Multidistrict Litigation - Navigating the Landmines

December 01, 2021 - None, None
None

MORE DETAILS