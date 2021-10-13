La. Federal Court Retains Jurisdiction over Take-Home Asbestos Exposure Lawsuit

NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has refused to remand a take-home asbestos exposure lawsuit, saying that there were no new facts or issues in the case that would cause the court to break with precedent allowing Avondale to remove claims under the federal officer removal statute.

In the Oct. 5 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana further found that defendant Hopeman Brothers could also remove the case under the federal officer removal statute.

Plaintiff Ruby Lee Marie Falgout asserted the claims, contending that she developed mesothelioma as a result of exposure to asbestos …