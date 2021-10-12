Wash. Court Awards Summary Judgment to Carrier Corp. in Asbestos Case

SEATTLE –– A Washington federal court has awarded summary judgment to Carrier Corp. in an asbestos personal injury suit, concluding that while the plaintiffs had presented evidence that the decedent was in the vicinity of the defendant’s products, they failed to present evidence that the exposure was a substantial contributing factor in the development of his mesothelioma.

In the Oct. 8 opinion, the U.S. District Court for the Western District for Washington concluded that the plaintiffs had failed to raise a triable issue of fact regarding causation under maritime law.

The underlying claims were filed on behalf of John Dale …