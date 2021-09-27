N.Y. Court Awards Foster Wheeler Summary Judgment, Says Defendant Has No Duty Under Maritime Law

NEW YORK –– A New York federal court has awarded Foster Wheeler LLC summary judgment in an asbestos case, finding that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in DeVries regarding component product liability in maritime lawsuits precludes the claims.

In the Sept. 16 decision, the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York concluded that the plaintiff had failed to provide evidence that the defendant supplied asbestos-containing insulation when it provided boilers to the ship on which the decedent was allegedly exposed.

According to the court’s order, John Grimes and his domestic partner, Linda Phelps, filed two separate lawsuits …