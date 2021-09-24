North Carolina Court Continues Nov. Asbestos Trial Date to January, Cites Large Number of Motions Pending

ASHEVILLE, N.C. –– A North Carolina federal court has continued the November trial date of an asbestos case, citing the number of dispositive motions pending in the proceedings.

In the Sept. 20 order, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of North Carolina additionally said that there are “complex factual and legal issues raised” in the pending motions.

As such, the court set the trial for the court’s Jan. 10, 2022 term.

Plaintiffs David and Jan Settlemyer asserted the asbestos products liability claims, which were scheduled for the November 15, 2021, mixed trial term. Ten defendants remain in the …