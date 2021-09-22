Calif. Appellate Court Reverses Summary Judgment for J&J in Asbestos Cosmetic Talc Case

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California appellate court has reversed an award of summary judgment entered in favor of Johnson & Johnson in an asbestos cosmetic talcum powder personal injury case, finding that the competing opinions on the alleged asbestos content in Baby Powder was not fatal to the claims.

In the Sept. 21 opinion, the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District, Division Four, concluded that “which of [the] competing views to accept must be decided at trial.”

“Both camps of expert opinion extensively analyze historical record going back many decades, including government reports, published articles, and internal J&J memoranda, …