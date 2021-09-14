Cyprus Mines Corp. Wants in on Indemnity Lawsuit Between Imerys Talc America and J&J

WILMINGTON, Del. –– Cyprus Mines Corp. and Cyprus Amax Minerals Co. have moved to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Imerys Talc America against Johnson & Johnson asserting indemnity rights, arguing that it would make “no sense” for the court to conduct two separate adversary proceedings addressing indemnity issues relating to talcum powder.

In a motion to intervene filed on Sept. 10, Cyprus Mines Corp. and Cyprus Amax Minerals Co. argued that they hold an interest in the indemnities as well and already have filed an adversary proceeding against the Debtors and J&J to assert their own rights.

“The issues …