Calif. Court Grants Plaintiffs’ Motion to Vacate Order Dismissing Asbestos Claims on Jurisdiction Grounds, Cites ‘Good Cause’ for Delay

SAN FRANCISCO –– A California federal court has granted an asbestos plaintiffs’ motion to vacate an order dismissing claims on personal jurisdiction grounds, finding that the plaintiffs had established good cause for not opposing the motion prior to the deadline.

In the May 3 order, the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California established a new briefing schedule and ordered that a hearing on the motion to dismiss be held on June 4.

The plaintiffs filed the claims on behalf of Christopher Sibley, contending that he came into contact with asbestos-containing products at his worksites. As a result …