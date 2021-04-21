Asbestos Plaintiffs Required to Provide Specific Information to Back Claims in Newly Signed North Dakota Bill

BISMARCK, N.D. –– Legislation requiring asbestos plaintiffs to provide information specifying evidence that forms the basis for each claim against each defendant proposed by North Dakota legislators has been approved by the state’s governor.

Gov. Doug Burgum (R) signed the legislation into law on April 19, less than three months after it was introduced to the North Dakota House of Representatives.

The legislation, created and enacted Chapter 32-46.2 of the North Dakota Century Code, which relates to civil actions involving asbestos. It also amended and reenacted subsection 2 of section 28-01.3-04 of the North Dakota Century Code, which …