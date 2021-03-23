ASBESTOS

No Validity to No Safe Dose: Part I - The Flawed Linear No Threshold Model of Carcinogenesis


March 23, 2021



By Mark G. Zellmer of Husch Blackwell LLP

The Linear No Threshold model of carcinogenesis (“LNT”)1 holds that all exposures to carcinogens cumulatively increase the risk of cancer in a linear, proportional relationship to dose, even at the lowest possible levels of exposure. The LNT model, first postulated in the 1920s, is not the product of well-founded science and is subject to clear refutation by concepts of science today. In fact, the genesis, and then acceptance, of LNT is the result of decades of bluster, literal bullying (both verbal and financial in …


