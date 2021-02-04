ASBESTOS

La. Court Grants Unopposed Summary Judgment Motion from Bayer CropScience in Asbestos Suit


February 4, 2021


NEW ORLEANS –– A Louisiana federal court has granted an unopposed motion from summary judgment from Bayer CropScience, concluding that the plaintiff had not offered evidence or testimony to show that the defendant’s asbestos products were a substantial factor in causing him to develop lung cancer.

In the Feb. 1 order and reasons, the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana noted that the plaintiff had not opposed the motion.

William Hulin Sr. asserted the claims, contending that he was exposed to asbestos while employed at Avondale Shipyards. Hulin said that as a result, he developed lung cancer. …


